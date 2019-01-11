Shehbaz, Hamza nominated as accused in Ramzan Sugar Mills case reference

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has nominated Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as accused in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

As per details, the NAB team has sent the reference to the Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

NAB’s executive board will provide approval to file the reference.

The complete reference consists of 600 pages including statements of witnesses and former Deputy Commissioner along with records of the approval of contract.

Witnesses in the case include former Principal Secretary to Shahbaz Sharif, Dr. Tauqeer Shah and other officials.

The probe into the reference regarding construction of nullah in Chiniot worth Rs210 million was initiated in March 2018.

That time additional secretary of Punjab CM for planning Hamid Amir Ali Malik told NAB that the contract of the nullah was approved for construction following Shehbaz’s orders.—INP