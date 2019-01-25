Six killed, 15 injured in van-truck collision near Sehwan

DADU: Six people were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between a van and a dumper-truck on Indus Highway near Sehwan Sharif town on Friday.

A fast-moving van, carrying passengers, was hit by a dumper-truck near Sehwan Sharif town in Dadu district of Sindh. As a result, Amin Machhi, Ejaz Solangi and four others died.

The injured include Zaheer Hussain Samejo, Momina, Nadir Hussain Samejo, Kalsoom Abro, Ayub Mirani, Farzana Abro, Husuna Parveen.

The bodies and injured were brought to a Sann hospital and after first aid, some of the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Sehwan Sharif.—PPI