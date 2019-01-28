Six killed in Madagascar lightning strike

Antananarivo: Six people from the same family were “killed on the spot” by a lightning strike in Madagascar over the weekend while sheltering from a storm, officials said Monday.

The relatives — including a three-year-old child — were killed in the central village of Bakaro on Saturday. Another person suffered superficial burns.

“Twenty-five farmers sheltering from rain under a thatched cottage after leaving their rice field were hit by a lightning bolt,” said medical inspector William Patrick Rakotondralambo of the Fitsinjovana commune.

“Six people from the same family were killed on the spot, including a three-year-old child,” he added. —AFP