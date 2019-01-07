Soon Fawad Chaudhary will be ousted from his minister-ship: Maryam Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb on Monday denounced accusations against former premier Nawaz Sharif, and termed cases lodged against him as ‘political victimisation’ and revenge.

She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has been afraid of Sharif’s performance and achievements during his tenure.

She further accused the National Accountability Bureau of being used as a tool of revenge. “Soon Fawad Chaudhary will be ousted from his ministership,” she said.

She claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been doing business in the UAE. She also accused the government of formulating ‘ineffective’ policies concerning economy and said that her party has been answering false accusations.

She lamented Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Ellahi, and stated that initially the government had regarded him as ‘looter’ and then granted him the designation of speakership. —NNI