AAJ CRICKET

The pitch at St George's Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.

PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against Pakistan on Saturday.

The pitch at St George’s Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.

“It looks a good wicket and there may be a bit more spin in the second innings,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

South Africa fielded two new caps in batsman Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who was man of the series in a recent Test series between the two countries.

“We are used to playing in wind because we have played in Wellington (New Zealand),” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Ahmed said he was determined to make a good start to the series on a ground where Pakistan are unbeaten in three previous matches against South Africa, with two wins and a no-result.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)—AFP