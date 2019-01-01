AAJ CRICKET

South Africa beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fifth one-day international at Newlands on Wednesday to clinch the series 3-2.

In pursuit of the 241-run target set by Pakistan, South Africa started off strong with 145 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of 20 overs in the fifth and final one day international (ODI) being played in Newlands, Cape Town.

Quinton de Kock is batting at 83 and is accompanied by skipper Faf du Plessis (8) at the crease.

RR Hendricks was bowled out for 34 while Hashim Amla was bowled out for 14.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.

Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for the visitors with a 70-run knock laced with 10 boundaries. However, the competitive target set by Pakistan also owed a great deal to Imad Wasim’s late hitting down the order.

The all-rounder’s 31-ball 47 that featured four boundaries and a pair of maximums helped Pakistan recover significantly from the middle-order batsmen’s lacklustre display.

South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.

“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan were unchanged.

Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final.

“It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said.