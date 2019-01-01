AAJ CRICKET

Mohammed Hafeez of Pakistan bats during the 2nd One Day international match between South Africa and Pakistan held at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban. AFP

Durban, South Africa: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

South African captain Faf du Plessis said his team had been “a bit rusty” in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday when they lost only two wickets but were unable to defend a total of 266.

Du Plessis said the decision to bowl was based on likely pitch conditions. “Generally the wicket is a bit slow during the day but at night it skids on and is a bit better for batting.”

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said the team had been boosted by their win in Port Elizabeth. “It was a very good, complete performance,” he said. “Confidence is very high.”

Both teams made two changes. South Africa brought in fast bowler Dane Paterson and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and leg-spinner Imran Tahir, while Pakistan included all-rounder Hussain Talat in place of Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi for fellow left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who was said to be not fully fit.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)—AFP