SRK reveals the most expensive thing he owns

Web Desk: Shah Rukh Khan comes out of the house and climbs up the balcony and greets all his fans on birthday, Eid, Diwali or Janmashtami. Over the years, this has come to become a ritual of sorts but did you ever think about the net worth of Mannat.

We are sure that the Badshaah of Bollywood owns truckloads of expensive items but it was during one of his recent interviews that SRK was asked about the most expensive things that he owns and without wasting a minute, Shah Ruk said, “I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow.”

“When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother in-law would keep saying, ‘You live in such a small house.’ Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought.”

According to reports, Mannat is currently worth Rs 200 crores IND (approximately) and for all those who don’t know, Shah Rukh was named India’s 13th highest-earning celebrity by Forbes this year, courtesy his Rs 56 crore earnings between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.