SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG outlets till Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Tuesday announced to suspend gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations till Thursday across the Sindh province after it received reduced supply due to low gas pressure in the system.

The supply to CNG stations will remain suspended from 10pm Tuesday to 8am Thursday to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers, the company said in a brief statement issued here.

The decision has been taken as the company was facing difficulty in meeting the needs of domestic and commercial sectors, it added.—APP