Step siblings of Pakistani celebrities

Web Desk: Many celebrities in Pakistan industry are related to one another. Most of them are half siblings that mean they either have the same mother or father and only one of them are actually step siblings.

Have a look at the list of such Pakistani celebrities

Sanam Baloch and Sabreen Hisbani

Both of them have same mother and different fathers. Sabreen is from her mother’s first marriage and all of the other children are from the second marriage.

Sawera Nadeem and Narwan Nadeem

Sawera is the daughter of Shahid Nadeem from his first wife and Narwan is from his second wife, Madeeha Gohar.

Ushna Shah and Irsa Ghazal

Isra Ghazal is the daughter of Ismat Tahira from her mother’s first husband while Ushna, is from Ismat Tahira’s second husband.

Shamoon Abbasi and Aoushey Abbasi

Shamoon and Anoushey are the children of Zubair Abbasi (late). Although, Shamoon is from his father’s first wife and Anoushay is from the second.

Javeria Abbasi is the step-sister of Shamoon Abbasi, they are not related by blood. Shamoon’s father married Javeria’s mother. They both have different parents. Later Javeria Abbasi married Shamoon, she has a daughter with him. The couple then got divorced.

Asim Azhar and his brother

Asim Azhar’s father Azhar Hussain married twice. Asim is from his first wife and his brothers are from the second. Asim’s mother is an actress and she has always claimed to love her stepchildren as much as she loves Asim.