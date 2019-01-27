Strengthening state institutions is Govt’s top priority: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says strengthening state institutions is the top priority of the government.

Addressing a news conference in Dubai on Sunday, he said our institutional structure cannot be improved without ensuring merit.

The Information Minister said with a vision to open up our country for international tourism, we have introduced a new visa regime with e-visa facility in one hundred seventy five countries.

He said the government is focusing on attracting more tourists and facilitating tourist groups so that they can visit and explore our beautiful country.

Talking about the foreign policy, the Minister said Pakistan has played its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and across the region including the Middle East.

He said peace in Afghanistan would bring peace and stability to the region.