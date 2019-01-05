Stress during pregnancy causes these 5 harmful things

Web Desk: Stress destroys you slowly. The condition intensified during pregnancy. According to scientists, it can affect the future baby’s IQ and development and cause other problems later in life.

These 5 harmful things help you find out which problems stress can cause during pregnancy, how to deal with it, and why it’s not always harmful.

Stress can cause early delivery & low birth weight

The first thing pregnant woman should learn to have a healthy baby is calm down. The inability to cope with stressful situations contributes to early delivery and low birth weight.

Stress increases the production of a corticotropin-releasing hormone (or CRH). In mothers-to-be, CRH influences the length of a pregnancy and the fetal maturation. The higher the CRH level, the sooner the labor day comes.

It affects baby’s IQ and brain development

According to scientists high cortisol levels can lower a child’s IQ. Stress experienced during pregnancy may have an effect on the baby’s brain development. Maternal stress influences brain connectivity and the organization of neural functional systems, making it less efficient.

It triggers sleep issue

Surprisingly, the mother’s mood influences not only fetal development but also sleep. A 2007 study discovered that the expectant mother’s stress influences the baby’s sleep time.

Children whose mothers experienced anxiety during their pregnancy period had sleep issues at 18 and 30 months. This happens because of cortisol that goes through the placenta and affects the brain area that is responsible for the baby’s circadian rhythm.

It affects baby’s health

Maternal stress influences a child’s health in general. The results showed a higher risk of an early infection and mental disorders in children who suffered from stress in the womb. There are also other problems, like eye, ear, digestive, respiratory, skin, musculoskeletal, circulatory, and genitourinary diseases. It can also contribute to a child’s development of allergies and asthma.

A link was also found between stress and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. The influence of stress, in this case, turned out to be stronger than that of a smoking pregnant mother.

It elevates the child’s fear and anxiety levels

High cortisol level in a pregnant woman makes a child more prone to feeling stress in the future. This shows up almost immediately when the newborn’s blood is drawn by the hospital. These babies show a more intense stress response.

As toddlers, they experience fear when exposed to simple challenges like seeing a stranger entering a room or having a ball rolled toward them. Normally, a kid would joyfully join in the game, but these children freeze or run to their moms to feel safe again.