Successful foreign policy fetching huge investments: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said some friendly countries had agreed to make huge investments in Pakistan was due to the successful foreign policy of incumbent government.

He expressed theses views while talking to workers in different union councils6, said a release issued here by Babul Quraish.

The minister said Saudi Arabia would invest over 14 billion dollars in Pakistan and a high level delegation from that country was due here next month. Similarly, Qatar was also ready to invest in housing, agriculture, tourism and some other sectors, he added.

Saudi Arabia would also supply oil on delayed payments to Pakistan, Qureshi said.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government improved relationships with many countries. The protection of interests of the country was a top priority of the incumbent government, he added.

The foreign minister observed that the government was broadening foreign relations through diplomacy. In economic diplomacy, the country’s economy would flourish in future as it would bring more investments, he added.

As regrads the south Punjab province, Qureshi said some elements wanted to create differences among the people. The south Punjab province, he said, would become a reality. The masses had voted the PTI for south Punjab province and respecting their mandate, its government had started work for the establishment of a civil secretariat, he added.

The minister expressed the hope that other political parties would extend cooperation towards establishment of the south Punjab province. The political party, which would oppose south Punjab province, would be rejected by the people, he added.

About the Sahiwal incident, the foreign minister said the responsible for the tragic incident would be punished as per law.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister visited the residence of PTI leader Akhtar Bhutta and some other noteables in his constituency NA-156.—APP