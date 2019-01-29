‘Suman Kumari’ appointed as first Hindu Women judge of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appointed a first ever Hindu Women ‘Suman Kumari’ as a civil judge, according to reports circulating on media.

Kumari belongs to 2 per cent Hindus of Pakistan’s total population, hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot.

She passed her LLB. examination from Hyderabad and did her masters in law from Karachi’s Szabist University,

According to her father Pawan Kumar Bodan, Suman has a dream to provide free legal assistance to the poor of her native where she will be serving as a civil judge.

Her father is an eye specialist while Suman’s elder sister is a software engineer and another sister is a chartered accountant and now Kumari has stepped up to cement her own legacy not only for the girls belonging to minority of Pakistan but to the masses too..