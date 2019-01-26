Sunny Leone accused of taking money without dancing for movie song

Web Desk: A producer and Distributor Bharat Patel has accused Sunny Leone of not returning Rs 5 lakh IND which she has allegedly taken for a dance number for his 2015 movie ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.’

According to the reports of India Times, Sunny was supposed to be paid a total of Rs 40 lakh for the song out of which Rs 5 lakh was the signing amount, another Rs 5 lakh to be paid after look test, Rs 10 lakh during the rehearsals and the remaining Rs 10 lakh during the promotion.

Sunny was paid Rs 5 lakh as the signing amount but when the shooting started, Sunny ignored all calls and messages from the production team. These claims have however been dismissed by Sunny’s source stating that they’re rubbish.