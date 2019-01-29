Supreme Court to rule on acquittal of Asia Bibi today

The fate of a Christian woman could finally be decided Tuesday, when Supreme Court of Pakistan will decide whether to allow an appeal against its decision to acquit Asia Bibi. Judges — including Pakistan’s new chief justice — are expected to toss out the petition against their decision last October to free Bibi from death row, where she languished for eight years.

If they do, it could lift the last legal hurdle between her and a possible deal for asylum abroad.

Bibi was sentenced to death in 2010 in what swiftly became Pakistan’s blasphemy case.

The Supreme Court overturned her conviction last year, but she remains in protective custody as a prime target in conservative Muslim Pakistan, where blasphemy is a hugely sensitive charge.

With the government refusing to reveal her whereabouts, speculation has been rampant that she may seek asylum with a European or North American country.

Bibi’s acquittal ignited days of demonstrations, with enraged people calling for her beheading.

The government has since launched a crackdown on the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party, the group driving the protests. Its chief, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, has been under detention for weeks.

However authorities also struck a deal to end the violence which included allowing the petition seeking an appeal against the Supreme Court’s judgement.

On Tuesday, “the court will determine if our appeal against her acquittal is admitted” said Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, the lawyer who filed the petition on behalf of a cleric.

Petition reviews are usually settled on the same day they are heard by the court. Experts say it would be highly unusual for the court to allow an appeal against its own ruling.

The three-member bench hearing the petition will be headed by new Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa — considered the country’s top expert in criminal law — who helped draft the decision to acquit Bibi. —AFP