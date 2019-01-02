Teenager kidnapped for ransom killed, two abductors held in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The police recovered body of a teenager abducted for ransom and arrested two kidnappers during a raid here on Wednesday.

According to details, armed men kidnapped 13-year-old Hanzila Irfan from Garjakh police station jurisdiction on November 30, 2018 when he was returning after leaving her grandmother at house of aunt.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs10 million ransom from family of child for his release.

Over failure to pay the ransom, the abductors killed and dumped the body of abducted teenager in Nowshera Virkan which was recovered and shifted to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The police traced and held two culprits involved in kidnapping and murder of the teenager and after registering a case against them started raids for their other accomplices.

