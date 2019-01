QUETTA: At least 10 people have been wounded in a gun and explosive attack on the office of the deputy inspector general of police, Loralai, Balochistan.

Initial reports said a recruitment test for police clerks was the target of the attack.

The injured, including eight policemen and two civilians, were rushed to a nearby hospital while the area was cordoned off by security personnel.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officials added.—INP