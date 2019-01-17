The Accidental Prime Minister is all set to release in Pakistan

Web Desk: Politics is all about politics and controversies. It is a blaming game and sometime becomes a source of entertainment. Making a biopic on controversial political figure is a good way to make high budget.

The same happened when a controversial move based on the life of ex-Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh released in India. It has gotten a mixed response from the audiences and is also facing many protests.

The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh and Akshay Khanna as his media advisor Sanjaya Baru is all set to release in Pakistan as the censor board has given it a green signal.

According to Indian Express, the film’s producer Jayantilal Gada is elated by the news. “PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, The Accidental Prime Minister, has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there.”

“I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister, too. I’m also thankful to Pakistan’s Censor Board chairman for approving our film,” he reportedly said in a statement.

The film, based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.