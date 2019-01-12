These 8 places offer free food on your birthday

Web Desk: When it comes to birthdays, we all secretly wish that the entire would celebrate us. It’s natural that we become excited for our special day. A lot of business offer deals and specials foe people on their birthday, essentially letting you eat for free.
Here are 8 places where you can eat for free on your birthday.
Au Bon Pain
If you sign up for their rewards program, you can actually get a free lunch on your birthday.
Baskin Robbins
What goes better with your birthday cake than anything else? Ice cream! If you sign up with Baskin-Robbins’ birthday club, you can get a free scoop on your birthday.
Benihana
With Benihana, you get a $30 discount on a meal order. Keep in mind you still have to pay for an entree. You also need to sign up to get the special birthday certificate in order to take advantage of the promotion.
Buca di Beppo
If you reserve a birthday party with at least 4 people, you can get a free birthday cake with your meal.
Culver’s
Sign up with Culver’s and you can get a free sundae on your birthday. You also get a free basket of food just for signing up.
Denny’s
Denny’s promises a “delicious birthday gift each year” when you sign up for their rewards program. It would seem that the “Grand Slam” breakfasts are a popular gift of choice, as it were.
IHOP
If you sign up with their rewards program, IHOP gives you free pancakes on your birthday and the anniversary.
Jersey Mike
Jersey Mike’s offers a free regular sub and a drink for your birthday. This is a one-time-only deal. However, there’s no rush; if you forget to use it, it rolls over to the next year.