These celebrities’ eyebrow transformation will blow your mind

Web Desk: Eyebrow trends come and gone over the years. The current trend is all about that naturally busy brow, everybody including our celebrities are embracing the natural brows.

Have a look at the eyebrow transformation of these actresses.

Angelina Jolie

Back in the 90’s barely having eyebrows was apparently a thing. Now, Angelina’s eyebrows look effortlessly natural and perfectly compliments her super gorgeous green eyes and warm hair colour.

Deepika Padukone

Back in the days, Deepika had thin, arched eyebrows which hid her striking facial features.Now it is which and sans-the arch.

Priyanka Chopra

PC had thin brows that didn’t quite do much for her face. Talking about the present, her eyebrows are dark, fuller and beautiful! She always keeps the natural look intact while filling them.

Kangana Ranaut

We are glad so glad that Kangana decided to ditch her thin and arched eyebrows for good! It is so much fuller fabulous now.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya comes from an era when thin brows were considered godly and perfect. However, we are glad that she is keeping up with the new trend.