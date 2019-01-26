This Chinese company offers 30 leaves to find love

Web Desk: Two companies in China are offering their single female employees some extra time leaves to find love this Lunar New Year.

“Single women over thirty are commonly regarded as ‘leftover women’ in China due to long-held conservative beliefs that women who remain unmarried beyond their mid-twenties are less desirable to men,” reports the South China Morning Post.

Reports also state that the marriage rate in China has dipped since 2013, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

A growing number of old people has also taken a hit on the workforce and causing the economy to suffer. So, the country that took population control policies is now struggling to get the country’s birth rate back on track.

In conservative China, single women over the age of 30 are commonly referred to as ‘leftover women’ and are stigmatized; those above the twenties are less desirable to men.

According to the South China Morning Post, this dating leave strategy was inspired from a secondary school that introduced a new policy to give single, stressed-out teachers an extra two days off every month of ‘love leave’.