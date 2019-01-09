This Chinese hospital known as a giant toilet

Web Desk: The title of this Chinese hospital will give you a outburst as it has been declared to resemble a toilet.

The Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital situated in the Chinese city of Nanning has acquired a rotten reputation on the internet after talks about the building looking like a giant toilet gained momentum.

The shape of the hospital building has created a stir about the place on the internet. However, the doctors working with the hospital claim that the shape of the building is conducive in saving the surface area used for construction.

The building of the hospital is also well connected internally and is easily accessible.

We wonder how do people using restrooms within the establishment feel, just saying.