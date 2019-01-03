This dessert to become Pakistan’s national sweet?

Web Desk: Pakistan’s most common desserts are Jalebi, gulab Jamun and barfi. They are easily available in Pakistan.
The government of Pakistan decided to ask citizen on Twitter, which among the above would they choose as the national sweet of the country.
In the poll posted by @pid_gov, citizens voted and chose gulab jamun, fried dumplings served in sugar syrup, as the winner. Fans of the dessert were glad that others agreed with their love for the sweet.
What is the National Sweet of Pakistan?
— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019
Tweep @AhmadAfzalh wrote: “At last someone else thinks like me.”
@EyeOnPak tweeted: “I love gulab jamun.”
Tweep @_LostMarauder added: “I can’t have it any other way. Gulab jamun!”
The poll initiated a quirky banter between citizens, with many saying the other options were better, while some asked why other sweets weren’t included in the poll.
Tweep @Spicelette: “I have always been a barfi gal!”
@fakharhere shared a picture of ladoos, sphere-shaped sweets made of gram flour, and wrote: “All of the above three could be, but I like this the most.”
Tweep @Mohsin_Z7 wrote: “How can anyone think gulab jamun is better than jalebi. Jalebi easily is the best of the list.”
@_SulimanB tweeted: “Barfi, jalebi, and then gulab jamun. That’s the only order.”
Tweep @masudsab suggested: “I think ladoo and kheer should be added to this list.”
So, while Pakistani tweeps took a decision, and chose gulab jamun as their winner, even though some weren’t too happy with the choice, what do you think should be the national sweet of Pakistan? Do you have a personal favourite?
Poll Question: What is the National Sweet Of Pakistan?
Answer: The right answer is Gulab Jamun. pic.twitter.com/zL0jgnjX06
— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019