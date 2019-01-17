This donkey milk soap sells for Rs 975 at Organic festival

Web Desk: Soaps are generally made up of milk, Kesar, Jasmine and rose. But have you imagine using a soap made from donkey’s milk?

A soap made from donkey milk became the attraction at the sixth edition of ‘Women Of Indian Organic Festival’ in India. The Dehli-based startup ‘Organiko’ became the sensation at the exhibition.

The soap stall was flooded with people and they even bought the 100-gram soap worth Rs 499 IND (Approx Rs 975 in PKR) out of curiosity.

Rishabh, the co-founder of ‘Organiko’, said donkey’s milk consists of many medicinal properties. It has anti-aging, anti-wrinkle properties and protects from bacterial infections. He added that donkey’s milk is one of the costliest kinds of milk at Rs 2,000 per litre.

“Donkey’s milk commands a premium price because it has medicinal properties and one donkey gives maximum one liter of milk a day,” he told PTI.

Organiko was started in April 2018, collaborated with 10 families who own 25 donkeys in Ghaziabad to manufacture these soaps, Rishabh explained.