This is 2019’s first bizarre trend, giant backpack

Web Desk: Fashion trends are getting weirder and weirder. Welcome the first bizarre trend of 2019, the giant human-size backpacks. The trend is introduced by heavy-duty bag specialty brand ‘CWF (Sea Wave F). They are on sale at a Japanese retailer, Plywood.

The giant bag named ‘Backpacker’s Closet’, these rucksacks are available in three colours, sand bege, olive drag and black.

According to the brand’s website, these are perfect for carrying a large number of ingredients while going camping and can also be used as an alternative closet for the storage of clothes.

Priced at $234, that is Rs 32,526 (approx), these bags weigh almost 3.5 pounds, and are padded for extra comfort. They also have a middle strap in order to reduce stress on the back and shoulders.

The backpacks have become immensely popular, so much so, that the beige coloured ones are already sold out.