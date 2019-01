Web Desk: The new 10-year challenge has caught the attention of the public. From celebrities, brands to people, many are posting their pictures of 2009 and 2019 showcasing the changes they have gone through in the past 10 years.

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are being flooded with posts with two pictures put side by side along with the hashtag #10YearChallenge.

Here is how internet users make fun of the latest trend.