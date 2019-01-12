This is how Pak-Indo promote each other’s cultural unity

Web Desk: Pakistan and India’s relationship is like a roller coaster and is really difficult to understand. Both of the rivals and best friends at the same time engaged on a hashtag game.

The hashtag went viral that has quite an impact on Pakistanis. #MyNameInUrdu doing rounds for the nature of motive.

The hashtag arrived after Prabha Raj found herself fascinated by the Urdu script. Enamoured by its beauty she decided to make use of it in her Twitter handle name.

Internet users spread the word in no time and practicing what was preached by Prabha. Here are the tweets.

#MyNameInUrdu

ڈیوش گار

My name in Urdu.

It might look weird to some, it might look somewhat fascinating to some. But it can never draw hate!

This is what is to be an Indian!

Was aloof of the writings of the greats before I myself started writing poetry in Urdu! Thank u @Rekhta — Divesh Garg | دیویش گرگ (@DiveshSpeaks) January 7, 2019

Even i don’t know this language but i love calligraphy and how this language flourished along with Sanskrit and Hindi in my region known as Lucknow.Still we use some words of Urdu in our conversation.

Therefore My Lucknow is called “Nawabon ka shehar” because of It’s “Tehzeeb”💕pic.twitter.com/4er7jsXoLB — Vishnu Pandey (وشنو)🇮🇳 (@VishruPandey) January 6, 2019

Something beautiful is happening on twitter today and I’ve been told @deepsealioness is to be thanked for that. TY. #MyNameInUrdu — Shahnawaz شاهنواز (@shahnawazk) January 6, 2019

There still are “Few Good Men” left in India. Sadly surprised.#AlokVerma — Fakir Modi فاکر مودی (@sickularmodi) January 10, 2019

Prabha said, “This is not my movement, this is our movement. Together, as Indians, we are standing up against hate. If a single tweet can start a storm of love, I am happy to have been the catalyst. What is more important is for people to learn to be sensitive towards fellow humans.”

As means of reciprocate, Pakistani has also started trend #MyNameInHindi. They also shared their cultural experiences alongside the barriers caused to them in the name of religion and language.

such a beautiful thing. we stereotype our hate in small but significant ways, & @YoursLegallyy, @deepsealioness & so many others in India have begun a movement to deflect the hate minorities face online, on to themselves. hope we can have a similar show of solidarity here 💗🙏🏽 https://t.co/lNHJMvFgPD — मेहर (@curlistani) January 6, 2019

People in India are adding their names in Urdu to their Twitter name, in order to counter hate and bigotry – a trend started by @deepsealioness which became India’s top trend #MyNameInUrdu And people in Pakistan are doing a #MyNameInHindi in solidarity. It’s just lovely ❤ — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) January 9, 2019

People in India are adding their names in Urdu to their Twitter name, in order to counter hate and bigotry – a trend started by @deepsealioness which became India’s top trend #MyNameInUrdu And people in Pakistan are doing a #MyNameInHindi in solidarity. It’s just lovely ❤ — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) January 9, 2019