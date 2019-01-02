This new Nokia has five insane cameras on its back

Web Desk: Nokia’s next big flagship is expected to be the Nokia 9 PureView. The device is supposed to be the best photography device to ever hit the market.

The first look of the phone is doing rounds on social media. This new arrival of Nokia shows how Smartphone companies focusing more on cameras. The device features a penta camera setup, arranged in circular pattern.

Notedly, the Nokia 9 PureView will not follow the now commonplace notch design, and instead has a fairly large forehead and chin with only the side bezels being somewhat narrow. There also seems to be an in-display fingerprint scanner, and the device will support Android One’s stock OS.

Aside from this particular reveal, earlier leaks have indicated the device will feature a 5.9-inch QHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a 4150mAh battery, but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Rumours suggest we might not see the new Nokia at CES in January, but in fact a little bit later in the month. But when it does come out, you can bet we’ll be putting those cameras to work.