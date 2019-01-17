This Pakistani rapper looks so close to GOT’s Khal Drogo

Web Desk: Pakistani-American rapper shared his picture on social media and fans are screaming that he resembles to Hollywood actor Jason Momoa.

Jason Momoa who got immense fame with his character Khal Drogo in hit series Game of Thrones GoT.

The Pakistani rapper whose real name is Syed Osama Karamat Ali Shah, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and the comments section is flooded with followers sharing similar thoughts.

A user wrote, “The person who I thought was the actual Khal Drogo aka Jason, was actually you! The resemblance is unbelievable! You look great.”

“Khal Drogo doppelgänger,” said another. Some users even tried their luck with the star, “Can I be your Khaleesi?” For those who don’t know, Khaleesi is Drogo’s wife in GOT.

Many also saw Aquaman in Laude, “He looks more like Aquaman than Aquaman,” stated someone, while another wrote, “Aquaman is that you?”