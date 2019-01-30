This unique Indonesian fruit sells for Rs 1.40 lacs

Web Desk: The Plaza Asia shopping center in the West Java city of Tasikmalaya is selling the J-Queen variety of durian for $1000 (around Rs 1 Lakh and 40 thousands in PKR) apiece — dozens of times more expensive than a regular, run-of-the-mill supermarket version, reports CNN.

Images on social media show the fruit on sale in the mall, presented nestling on a bed of red satin, under a protective perspex case.

The spiky fruit isn’t the most obvious candidate for the high-flying, luxury treatment.

While its flavor and creamy texture has made it popular throughout Southeast Asia, its strong odor has gained it many detractors.

Singapore has banned the fruit in its subway system, and many hotels ban durians because of the notorious smell, which some critics have likened to rotten food or dirty socks.

Indeed, even the people of Indonesia, who hail it as the “King of Fruit” have been known to falter at its scent.