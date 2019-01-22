Total Dhamaal trailer will give you whirlwind of laughter

Web Desk: The trailer of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has recently launched. The trailer shows that the film stars Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta and Jaaved Jaaferi.

From the trailer it appears that Total Dhamaal is all about a hidden treasure and everyone’s desire to discover the it. While Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are reprising their roles, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor are the latest inclusion to the installment.

Madhuri Dixit told at the trailer launch event the reason why she couldn’t refuse the film when it was offered to her. “This film is directed by Indra Kumarji, and I have not worked with him for a long time. I am paired opposite Anil Kapoorji and there is a brilliant star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, and the story was so wonderful when I heard the script. It is really funny. It gave me something different to do after a long time, so I just couldn’t say ‘no’ to the film,” Madhuri Dixit was quoted as saying.

Indra Kumar, director of upcoming comedyTotal Dhamaal said that Sanjay Dutt is “unhappy” for not being able to be part of the third installment of the Dhamaal series.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, Indra Kumar said that Sanjay Dutt did not have dates when he was approached with the film, reports news agency IANS. “It would have been really fun if Sanjay would have been part of this film, but unfortunately when we were shooting for the film, he did not have dates. Since it is a multi-starrer film, bringing so many big actors together is not easy at all. We both, Sanjay and I are unhappy about it, but we regret it,” IANS quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.