Diyarbakir: A Turkish court on Friday ordered the supervised release of a detained lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) who is seriously ill as a result of her 11-week hunger strike.

Leyla Guven, 55, who launched a hunger strike on November 8 in protest at the prison conditions for Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, will be monitored during her release on orders of the court in Diyarbakir in the Kurdish majority southeast. —AFP