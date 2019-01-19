Twinkle complains about things Akshay hasn’t given her

Web Desk: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 18 years of marriage. They are blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara, but they have made sure to not let the romance fade away.

To give you an example, on January 17, 2019, Akshay and Twinkle completed their 18 years of marriage and the actor-turned-author wifey took to her social media handles to share some hilariously worded messages to mark the occasion.

Taking what she calls an ‘18 Year Challenge’ to her social media handles, Twinkle shared a series of posts and revealed the answer to the question ‘what did your husband give you for anniversary’. But giving it a twist, Twinkle talked about everything her husband ‘didn’t’ get her on the anniversary which she would have loved to have.

In her first post, Twinkle can be seen climbing aboard an aircraft, with the caption, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn’t give me a private jet #18YearChallenge.”

In her next post, Twinkle shared a picture with her childhood crush, Rob Lowe and wrote, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn’t give me a date with my childhood crush Rob Lowe #18yearchallenge.”

In her third post, Twinkle posted a picture of Akshay hugging Ranveer Singh and captioned it as, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn’t even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge.”

Twinkle saved the most beautiful wish for the last in her series of anniversary wishes for her husband, Akshay, which could be read as, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallenge.”

Meanwhile, Akshay shared a video with his wife, Twinkle on his social media handles and wrote, “When you’re a martial arts enthusiast teaching her the moves, but She decides to use you as a punching bag instead. That’s how 18 years have been…Improvised and full of surprises #TheYinToMyYang”.