Two cats live in a flat with Rs 2 Lakh rent

Web Desk: In Silicon Valley, two cats are living the life in their apartment. They are enjoying more space than they need, not just this, they never have to work and people serve them food daily.

The cats are in this $1500 per month studio apartment.

The landlord, David Callisch, is happy to rent to the owner of the two felines, his friend Troy Good. Good had adopted the cats as kittens for his now 18-year-old daughter. She’s just gone off to college and had to leave them behind.

Good meanwhile had just moved into a new apartment with his wife and dog, and was worried the pets wouldn’t all get along. So instead he spoke to Callisch and began renting the studio apartment for a steep $1,500 a month.

To convert that, it’s about Rs 2.09 lakh a month in rent, for a second house inhabited by just two cats. And that price is about average for Silicon Valley, which is the reason natives of the area are now broke, destitute, in debt, or some combination of the three.

There’s a tremendous financial divide between the inhabitants of the region. The Googlers, Facebookers, and other tech company employees are paid big bucks to move to and settle in Silicon Valley.