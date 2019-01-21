Home / Latest / UNGA President lauds Pakistan’s contribution in peacekeeping operations

UNGA President lauds Pakistan’s contribution in peacekeeping operations

FORCES.jpg

Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the United Nations General Assembly, accompanied by Ms Maleeha Lodhi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in a group photo during a visit to , International Peace & Stability (CIPS) at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in Islamabad.