UNGA President lauds Pakistan’s contribution in peacekeeping operations

ISLAMABAD: President UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa called on Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in Islamabad today and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both leaders discussed different aspects of human rights protection in Pakistan. The Minister apprised the visiting dignitary about human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris.She said Indian security forces are disgracing Kashmiri women and using them as a war weapon.

President of the UN General Assembly also visited a “Shelter Home” in Islamabad and interacted with the women on the occasion. President of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa also visited Center for International Peace and Stability in Islamabad today.

Interacting with students and faculty members, she paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security and saving civilian lives under UN umbrella.

María Fernanda Espinosa also paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions.

The Center for International Peace and Stability was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to domestic and international peacekeepers and was inaugurated by the then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi was also present on the occasion.