Unseen wedding pictures of Sham-Froggy

Web Desk: Famous YouTube pair Sham Idrees and Froggy aka Saher got engaged. They tied knot after going through a lot of drama, from being together and then separated.

A few days back they got engaged. Sham Idrees and Froggy have also joined the ongoing wedding bandwagon and have finally tied the knot. Their wedding festivities started with an official engagement ceremony which has been followed by Nikkah.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of friends and family and what a beautiful couple they make. Froggy was a super pretty bride at both the ceremonies.

Have a look at their exclusive unseen pictures.