US blogger says Indians are too poor to afford iPhone

Web Desk: An American yoga instructor and a travel criticized for saying that Indians were too poor to buy iPhones. She got slammed for her behavior.

In an Instagram post, the blogger said that she lost her 5-month-old iPhone X on the streets of Jaipur.

“Yep, I lost it in the poorest most overcrowded country I have ever visited and one of the most scammy tourist cities in all of India,” she wrote, adding that she didn’t expect to get it back since the phone was “worth more money than some people in this country will have in their whole lifetime”. Anyone who finds it “probably would not even know what to do with it,” she said.

Grady added, “We called the family and zipped around on their motorcycles to get back to my computer to try to find my iPhone. Then I found out that it is irrelevant if your phone is on airplane mode. The owner of the guesthouse left some messages to my phone in Hindi in case anyone found it. And I just was still frozen in shock.” However, later the same day, she received a call from a local who informed her that her phone was found. “But then an hour and a half later someone called back from my phone. We raced again on a motorcycle through the chaos to meet some stranger in a dark alley to retrieve it. (All I was thinking was should I have brought my mace?) lol,” she joked. After the post garnered hate online, the woman not only deleted the post but also deleted her account. However, the screenshots of the post are still viral on social media.

I’m a brown person currently working an iPhone X to type this message. If I met Colleen in real life it would shock her so much that she’d stand up the normal way. — Rob Mahal (@RobMahal) January 4, 2019

“Hardly anyone in this country has an iPhone”

Read an article not long back from Apple saying how India alone has more than 10 million users of their mobiles lmao !!

Doubt all this even happened.

Star Plus Drama at its best. https://t.co/GaXzARmrd8 — shawarmapapi (@moaizmq) January 4, 2019

I’m an Indian typing this tweet from an iPhoneX gifted to me by another Indian who is an iPhone user for long. The audacity to call us poor is something I can let go but the way you talk about the person who found and returned is pure filthy. https://t.co/Zz9UL03R2O — Elysian (@VivaciousVids) January 4, 2019

Grady also issued an apology for the post and wrote in her defence, “I am sorry that my words did not give clarity to the intentions in sharing my story. I had no intentions to belittle the Indian culture. The moral of the story was the blessings and gratitude I had for the Indian people who helped me in a moment of panic when losing my phone in a foreign country. I apologize the most for the amount of pure hate that this has pulled out of so many people’s hearts and spread around the world.”