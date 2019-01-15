US stocks rise as Netflix surge offsets bank weakness

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday following mixed earnings announcements as Netflix surged on reports of a hefty price increase.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,955.33, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent to 2,596.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.0 percent to 6,973.77.

The Nasdaq got a boost from Netflix, which jumped 5.1 percent following reports of price hikes, including raising the cost of its most popular monthly plan to $13 from $11.

Large banks have opened the fourth-quarter earnings season with middling results, with JPMorgan Chase sliding 1.3 percent after reporting earnings that fell short of expectations at $1.98 a share compared with the expected $2.21, a rare miss for the US giant.

JPMorgan executives said the underlying US economy remained solid, but warned that a prolonged government shutdown could kill growth.

Wells Fargo dropped 1.8 percent after announcing that fourth-quarter earnings slipped 1.4 percent to $6.0 billion on lower revenues.

Although another quarter of year-over-year earnings growth is expected from companies overall, analysts have been girding for the possibility that big companies could cut their outlooks amid concerns over slowing global growth.

Paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams dropped 5.6 percent after it estimated fourth-quarter profits of just $11.15 a share, compared with prior projection of at least $13.85. —AFP