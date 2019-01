New York: Wall Street stocks fell in early trading on Monday ahead of a news-jammed week that includes major corporate earnings and US-China trade talks.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3 percent at 24,424.19.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 2,636.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.4 percent to 7,061.57.

Most of the biggest tech companies report results this week, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. —AFP