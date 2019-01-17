Video: Jaw-dropping protocol of Mukesh Ambani’s son

Web Desk: Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest Asian men. He owns some of the best and rarest cars in the world that most of the people can only dream of buying.

His collections include Mercedes Maybach, Aston Martin Rapide, Rolls Royce Phantom and of course the Bentley Bentayga. The Bentley Bentayga is one of the fastest production SUVs and one costs Rs 7.6 crore IND. The Ambani’s own two of these!

In the video, Mukesh Ambani’s sons are seen driving their Bentley Bentayga and they are followed by an entourage of vehicles, ranging from Land Rovers and Range Rovers to Ford Endeavours.

As observed from the video below, the cars separately cost as follows:

Bentley Bentayga x 2 – Rs 7.56 crore IND

Land Rover Discovery x 4 – Rs 1.78 crore IND

Land Rover Range Rover x 1 – 52 lakh IND

Ford Endeavour x 6 – Rs 1.57 core IND

Land Rover Range Rover Sport x 3 – Rs 3.45 crore IND

BMW X5 x 2 – Rs 1.67 crore IND

And it all adds up to a whopping Rs 16.55 crores! IND The thing to keep in mind here is that these are all ex-showroom prices. The actual on-road prices will be much higher.