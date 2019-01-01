Video: Miss Africa 2018’s hair catches fire after winning crown

Web Desk: Miss Congo 2018 is in headlines recently, not only because she won crown but also something unexpected and unfortunate happening with her.

She has also gone down in history for being the only beauty queen of a kind that set the stage on fire, quite literally.

Recently, Dorcas Kasinde, the newly crowned Miss Congo’s hair caught fire from the sparks coming from the celebratory fireworks that were released during the annual pageant held in Cross River State in Nigeria.

Her wig caught fire the same moment she was being crowned the new Miss Congo as the concluding ceremony of the pageant.

In the video, that went viral on the internet, Kasinde can be seen crying after she is announced as the winner and her afro wig begins to light up. A man quickly jumps into action to help put out the fire.