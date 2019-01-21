Video: School principal’s cool moves with students

Web Desk: Children at the school were recently in for a treat when their principal decided to get them to exercise by matching steps on a fun song and dance routine.

A video of the principal leading a shuffle dance in China’s Shanxi province has gone viral on social media. The principal is seen leading a synchronised steps dance routine and holding a mike, which he uses to cheer on his students.

The principal believes the dances moves will help the students, who spend most of their time in front of computers and phones, stay fit and healthy.

The video was originally posted by South China Morning Post. It has been shared 2,18,811 times and has been viewed 10 million times.