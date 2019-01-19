Video: This 6-year-old kid gives professional haircut

Web Desk: After watching this video you would feel defeated by a six year old child. The video of this child going viral on social media in which a Chinese kid can be seen giving a professional haircut.

Jiang Hongqi, a Chinese kid, at the age of six, is already a skilled hairdresser and he has definitely got some moves. His video has been widely circulated on social media and people are dumbstruck by his skills.

The child is a skilled hairdresser and knows how to nail popular hairstyles.

He’s just six, but this Chinese boy is already a skilled hairdresser. pic.twitter.com/uL3nxnG4Fv — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) January 18, 2019

In the viral clip, one can see the boy, who is from Suining, Sichuan province, swiftly trims and straightens a woman’s hair like a professional hairdresser. He even gives them a perfect blowout and we just can’t stop looking at the video.

Jiang caught up on these skills because he grew up in a hair salon, where he learnt it from his parents. But even after that we have to agree, hands down, he is nailing his job.