Vivek Oberoi cast to play PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Web Desk: Making biopic is the latest trend in Bollywood. Another major biopic titled PM Narendra Modi based on the Prime Minister of India will soon hot the screens.

PM Modi’s role will be essayed by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The movie will be directed by Omung Kumar, the first poster of the film will be out on January 7, 2019.

Vivek Oberoi will return to Hindi films after a break.

The details of the upcoming biopic were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on his Twitter account.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh… First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019… Filming starts mid-Jan 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Director Omung Kumar confirmed the news.

The biopic on the life of Narendra Modi was announced four years ago. The shooting will start from mid-January 2019.