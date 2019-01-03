What does half fingernail moons literally mean?

Web Desk: Fingernail moon are the rounded shadows at the base of your nails, also known as lunula means little moon. The place where each nail begins growing is known as the matrix and lunula is part of the matrix.

A well formed lunula indicates good health of a person. It is an indicator of good thyroid health and digestion.

Ideal colour of lunula: Ivory (the whiter the better)

Ideal size: In a healthy person, it covers one-fifth of the nail

Colour of healthy nails: Pink, with a smooth surface

What does it mean to have no moon on your fingernails?

Not being able to see your fingernail moons doesn’t always mean that something is wrong with your health. Sometimes, you may only be able to see lunula on your thumbs, or possibly not on any fingers at all. In these cases, the lunula is most likely hidden under your skin.

Though the connection is not completely understood, an absent lunula can indicate anemia, malnutrition, and depression. Make an appointment with your doctor if you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms along with an absence of lunula:

lightheadedness or dizziness

unusual cravings, such as dirt or clay

fatigue

weakness

loss of interest in your favorite activities

significant weight gain or weight loss

A very small lunula usually indicates low immunity and indigestion problem. It may happen due to slow metabolism and toxin overload.

Other abnormal lunula features

Azure lunula

Azure lunula occurs when the moon of the fingernails turns blue. This may indicate Wilson’s disease, it is a genetic disorder that causes an excess amount of copper to accumulate in the liver, brain and other viral organs.

Symptoms other than azure lunula that occur in Wilson’s disease include:

fatigue

lack of appetite

abdominal pain

jaundice (yellowed skin)

golden-brown eye discoloration

fluid buildup in the legs

problems with speech

uncontrolled movements

Pyramidal lunula

Pyramidal lunula occurs when the moons of your fingernail form in a triangle shape. Most often, this is caused by an improper manicure or another kind of trauma to the fingernail. The moons may stay this way until the nail grows out and the tissue fully heals.

Red Lunula

Moons that are red in color, called red lunula, can indicate a number of different conditions which may significantly affect your health. Red lunula can appear in those with:

collagen vascular disease

heart failure

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

cirrhosis

chronic hives

psoriasis

carbon monoxide poisoning

These conditions should be treated by a doctor, so contact your doctor if you develop lunula with red discoloration.

The bottom line

In most cases, having no moons on your fingers isn’t a sign of something serious. However, if you’re not seeing moons, or if you’re seeing changes to the shape or color of your moons along with other symptoms, you’ll want to visit your doctor. They’ll make sure you don’t have an underlying health condition that needs to be treated.

Source: Healthline