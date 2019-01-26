WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook messenger to merged into one?

Web Desk: It’s a new year and it seems that Facebook wants to forget the trials and tribulations of 2017 and 2018 as quickly as possible.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg is planning to merger WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger into one, New York Times report.

NY Times claims that Zuckerberg is working to unify the underlying tech infrastructure of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger and make messaging across all three platforms more secure by incorporating end-to-end encryption into these apps. All three apps — Instagram, WhatsApp and FB Messenger — will continue to be standalone.

The move will allow people who aren’t on all three platforms (WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger) to message one another. The NY Times report says after the backend of all three apps are connected, a Facebook user will be able send an encrypted message to a WhatsApp user (who doesn’t have a Facebook account).

The move to unify the backends of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger may have stemmed from the need to keep anti-trust regulators from trying to break up Facebook.

Both Instagram and WhatsApp were acquired by Facebook for tens of billions of dollars, and both their co-founders have since exited Facebook, allegedly not agreeing the direction in which WhatsApp and Instagram were progressing.

But having a central encrypted backbone across the board for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger doesn’t feel like an anti-user move. Unless more revelations come in the fineprint over the next week or so.

Integrating the messaging services could make it harder for antitrust regulators to break up Facebook by undoing its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram, said Sam Weinstein, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, while speaking to Reuters.