WHO chief calls on PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

As per details, the premier and WHO chief discussed the measures taken to eradicate polio from Pakistan. Dr Christopher Elias, president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and PM’s Focal Person on polio eradication Babar Atta were also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Director General and his delegation to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan attaches importance to WHO. Pakistan appreciates the role of WHO in the health care system. The Government is determined to implement a transformative social and economic agenda for a ‘New Pakistan’. He reiterated his commitment to move forward sustainable development agenda.

On polio eradication programme, the Prime Minister said that Government continues to tackle Polio eradication as a national public health emergency. Polio vaccination activities are well organized in close collaboration with provinces and are directly overseen by the National, Provincial and Divisional Task Forces. He expressed commitment of his Government for complete eradication of polio from the country.

He expressed his hope that WHO will continue as a reliable partner in our efforts to improve health for all in Pakistan.

Dr. Christopher Elias, President of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division, delivered a letter from Mr. Bill Gates to the Prime Minister.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom congratulated the Prime Minister on his victory in the recent general elections. He stated that WHO has increased its focus on public health, country level impacts and bringing improvements in people’s access to health related knowledge and information. He also informed the Prime Minister about WHO’s ongoing programmes/projects in Pakistan. WHO has considerably increased level of support in Pakistan, mainly due to intensified activities of the polio eradication initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Dr Tredos met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. “Discussions [were] held on steps being taken for polio eradication in Pakistan,” spokesperson for the Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet. “FM appreciated efforts by WHO for eradicating polio from Pakistan.”—NNI