“Whoever invented marriage was creepy as hell’ says Sushmita

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe crown in 1994. The wonderful actress follows her own suit and made her own.

Sushmita took to her Instagram account to post a picture in which she says, “Whoever invented marriage was creepy as hell. Like I love you so much I’m gonna get the government involved so you can’t leave”. She captioned the quotation picture as, “#marriage #strategy #cushandwizdom”.

For those who don’t know, Sushmita is madly in love with Rohman, so-much-so that she had conquered her all fears. Recently, Rohman shared a beautiful video of Sushmita on his Instagram account, wherein she tried to play guitar for him.

He wrote a cute note with it that states, “So I want to share this video with all of you because this holds a very special place in my heart, not only because its my love @sushmitasen47 trying to play the guitar but also because the first time i ever touched the guitar was to play this very tune and from there started my love for guitars. @sushmitasen47 lets do this baby, it’s an amazing start @nickshay_dangwal thanks for introducing me to this tune and yeah I agree you are the reason I started playing #nothingelsematters”.

Their love made everyone speculate whether the marriage is on cards. And to address the marriage rumours, a source had shared with a leading daily, “Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year.”