Why Karan kills Anushka in ‘Ae Dil..’?

Karan Johar is a precious asset of Bollywood movies, he has had many blockbusters to his name. His movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' was as big but it ended up receiving flak for its somewhat problematic storyline.

The film starrer Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In a recent Interview with Huffington Post, the filmmaker was asked whether he would like to change any of his film, if given the chance.

Responding to which, Johar said he would have changed something about all of them except his last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

“I have a problem with all my films except Ae Dil Hai Mushkil because that’s a film I wanted to make even while knowing that the last act may get a polarised response,” he commented.

“It’s a film I wanted to make because it’s personal and was cathartic for me. Ranbir (Kapoor) played me. I wanted to deal with the injury caused by a heartbreak.”

He added, “I have issues with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of the Year, My Name is Khan…all of them but about Ae Dil, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The director said, “I felt like Sharma’s character Alizeh, who doesn’t reciprocate Ayan’s feelings, didn’t love him and so, she had to die.”

“I wrote this character who loved Alizeh so crazily. She could’ve loved him back, why couldn’t she? So she got cancer and she died,” the director went on.

Was that his way of punishing Alizeh? “Well, she got punished, I wrote it,” Johar said. “See, a film-maker is like God. You write, you create and you destroy.”

Johar also felt Ranbir as Ayaan was justified in sending Alizeh on a guilt-trip the entire film. “To me, he was just a puppy in love and it’s not like Alizeh didn’t love him. She just didn’t love him in the way that he wanted her to love him,” he explained. ” About the physical aggression (a scene in the film), I apologize. That is not something I had thought of earlier and I should have.”