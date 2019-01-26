Why Karan kills Anushka in ‘Ae Dil..’?

Web Desk: Karan Johar is a precious asset of Bollywood movies, he has had many blockbusters to his name. His movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was as big but it ended up receiving flak for its somewhat problematic storyline.
The film starrer Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In a recent Interview with Huffington Post, the filmmaker was asked whether he would like to change any of his film, if given the chance.
Responding to which, Johar said he would have changed something about all of them except his last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
“I have a problem with all my films except Ae Dil Hai Mushkil because that’s a film I wanted to make even while knowing that the last act may get a polarised response,” he commented.
“It’s a film I wanted to make because it’s personal and was cathartic for me. Ranbir (Kapoor) played me. I wanted to deal with the injury caused by a heartbreak.”
He added, “I have issues with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of the Year, My Name is Khan…all of them but about Ae Dil, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
The director said, “I felt like Sharma’s character Alizeh, who doesn’t reciprocate Ayan’s feelings, didn’t love him and so, she had to die.”
Johar also felt Ranbir as Ayaan was justified in sending Alizeh on a guilt-trip the entire film. “To me, he was just a puppy in love and it’s not like Alizeh didn’t love him. She just didn’t love him in the way that he wanted her to love him,” he explained. ” About the physical aggression (a scene in the film), I apologize. That is not something I had thought of earlier and I should have.”
However, that’s the only thing Johar is sorry for. “I am not apologetic about Ayaan’s relentlessness and his love, because he loved her even after she was gone,” he said.
“He never stopped loving her. That’s the way I feel about the big loves of my life. I will never stop loving them and I may not go so relentless in my pursuit of love but I believe Ayaan was a lover.”
So, couldn’t Johar just let Alizeh could her own way? Did she have to be killed off? Apparently, yes. “That was also a thought, yes. But I said, ‘No, she has to die.’ I could not have gone indie on it. This is how I envisaged Ae Dil to be. I wanted Alizeh to die and I didn’t change that till the end.”